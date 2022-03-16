Gresham House (LON:GHE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,275

Gresham House (LON:GHE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.25) to GBX 1,275 ($16.58) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GHE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.29) to GBX 1,418 ($18.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gresham House to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.29) to GBX 1,418 ($18.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,264 ($16.44).

Shares of GHE opened at GBX 829 ($10.78) on Tuesday. Gresham House has a twelve month low of GBX 751 ($9.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 970 ($12.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 868.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 879.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £315.03 million and a PE ratio of 34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

