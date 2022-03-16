Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.25

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 48200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $615.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

