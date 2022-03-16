Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 22,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,972. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 548,798 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 544,390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

