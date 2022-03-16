GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Up 38.2% in February

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GSE Systems stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,071. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GSE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GSE Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSE Systems by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GSE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

