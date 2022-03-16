Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 2910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

Specifically, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $85,407,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

