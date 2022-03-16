Guardian Investment Management Purchases Shares of 13,923 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

