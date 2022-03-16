Guardian Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guardian Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $70.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

