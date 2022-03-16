Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 163 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $14,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.