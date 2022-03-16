Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Issues Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.
NASDAQ HOFV opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.64.
In related news, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $27,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $105,869.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,376 shares of company stock worth $601,721. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.