Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Issues Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

NASDAQ HOFV opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

In related news, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $27,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $105,869.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,376 shares of company stock worth $601,721. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

