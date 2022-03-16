Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme’s fourth-quarter results beat estimates on both counts. The company has promising collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology with several pharma companies. These deals generate the majority of the revenues for the company. Blockbuster drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan use ENHANZE for subcutaneous administration, which generates the majority of its royalties. FDA and European approvals for the subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties significantly. Several promising partnered-candidates are under development. Halozyme’s stock has outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company’s dependence on collaboration partners for revenues remains a concern. Some of its key partnered drugs are facing biosimilar competition.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.31. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

