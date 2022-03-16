Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.10) to GBX 1,205 ($15.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.12) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,093.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$29.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.