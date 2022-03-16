Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 million, a P/E ratio of -589.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,640,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $4,176,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $3,049,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

