Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 52333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.93.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

