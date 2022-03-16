Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 2,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 222,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $265.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,259,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 250,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after buying an additional 136,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

