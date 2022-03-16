HC Wainwright Lowers BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $130.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $15.06 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $421.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

