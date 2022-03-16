HC Wainwright Lowers BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $130.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.
NASDAQ BTAI opened at $15.06 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $421.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
