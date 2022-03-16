HC Wainwright Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $22.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 158.52% from the stock’s current price.

BBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

BBIO stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $26,681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

