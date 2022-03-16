HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.50. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 162.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.11.
Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.
