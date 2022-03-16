HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.50. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 162.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

