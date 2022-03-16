HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Down 23.2% in February

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 631,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

HCI Group stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. 85,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.33 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 571.45%.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

