Head to Head Analysis: AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AudioEye alerts:

18.4% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of AudioEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AudioEye has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -57.96% -63.95% -43.77% Opera -6.28% -0.30% -0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AudioEye and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 Opera 0 0 1 0 3.00

AudioEye presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 201.08%. Opera has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.89%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than AudioEye.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AudioEye and Opera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $24.50 million 2.87 -$14.21 million ($1.29) -4.81 Opera $251.46 million 2.18 -$15.78 million ($0.14) -33.93

AudioEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Opera. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AudioEye (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Opera (Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.