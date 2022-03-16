Head to Head Analysis: GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) vs. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of GrafTech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GrafTech International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GrafTech International and Fusion Fuel Green’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International $1.35 billion 1.90 $388.33 million $1.47 6.61 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Volatility and Risk

GrafTech International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International 28.85% -372.52% 33.22% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GrafTech International and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

GrafTech International presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.41%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than GrafTech International.

Summary

GrafTech International beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, OH.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

