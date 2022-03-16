Head to Head Analysis: Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) versus Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.5% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands 7.89% 151.71% 15.24% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kontoor Brands and Cenntro Electric Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands $2.48 billion 0.96 $195.42 million $3.31 12.84 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 1.49 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kontoor Brands and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus target price of $80.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.04%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

