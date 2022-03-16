Head to Head Analysis: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) vs. Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% Utah Medical Products 30.14% 13.77% 12.64%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NeuroPace and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 128.72%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and Utah Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 4.47 -$24.28 million N/A N/A Utah Medical Products $49.05 million 6.48 $14.79 million $4.05 21.49

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats NeuroPace on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Utah Medical Products (Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

