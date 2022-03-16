Head to Head Contrast: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) versus Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Profound Medical and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profound Medical currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 131.26%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.55%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Accuray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -446.65% -33.94% -31.85% Accuray -2.82% -3.98% -0.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Accuray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.87 million 25.28 -$21.62 million ($1.50) -5.57 Accuray $396.29 million 0.78 -$6.31 million ($0.13) -25.69

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accuray beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Accuray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

