Head to Head Survey: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) vs. Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.32 $113.52 million $0.88 4.41

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -1.36% loanDepot 3.05% 33.19% 4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Far Peak Acquisition and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 4 4 0 2.33

loanDepot has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 136.25%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

loanDepot beats Far Peak Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Far Peak Acquisition (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

