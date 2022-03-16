Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTSDF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.