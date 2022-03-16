HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $754 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.50 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 86,346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

