HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $754 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.50 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.82.
About HealthEquity (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.