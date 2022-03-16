HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.42 ($78.48).

Shares of HEI opened at €56.46 ($62.04) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($89.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

