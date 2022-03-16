Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. Helius Medical Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,581. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $20.98.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

