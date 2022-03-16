Helix Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 30% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $49,504.82 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helix has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013596 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000950 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000073 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.