Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 870,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,878. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after buying an additional 230,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

