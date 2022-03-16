High Tide (HIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.
HIT opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10. High Tide has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.10.
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.