High Tide (HIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

HIT opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10. High Tide has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.10.

Get High Tide alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.