High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get High Tide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. High Tide has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $275.77 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HITI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on High Tide from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

High Tide Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.