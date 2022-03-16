Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 328,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE HTPA remained flat at $$9.92 on Wednesday. 1,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Highland Transcend Partners I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.25.
About Highland Transcend Partners I (Get Rating)
Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
