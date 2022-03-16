HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Director Michael H. Gustin Sells 8,000 Shares

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.79.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,443,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

