Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.62).

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,035 ($26.46) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,767 ($22.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703 ($35.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,010.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,239.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.41) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($38,114.43). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.85), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($710,871.57).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

