Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,900.00.

HKMPF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$24.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

