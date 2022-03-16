HNI (NYSE:HNI) Trading 5.8% Higher

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.01. Approximately 6,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 154,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.96.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.85%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HNI by 61.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HNI by 182.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in HNI by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

