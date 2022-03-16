HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier ( NYSE:HFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.