Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.25. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 269 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $29,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 253,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

