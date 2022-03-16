HOPR (HOPR) One Day Volume Tops $1.37 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 6% against the US dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $24.09 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.84 or 0.06657909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.04 or 0.99812833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039704 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

