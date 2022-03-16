Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $290.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

