HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Decreased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,345 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in HP by 2.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in HP by 165.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,023 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HP by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in HP by 32.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

