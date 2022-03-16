HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Cut to GBX 510

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.41) to GBX 510 ($6.63) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.24) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.67) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.15) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

HSBA opened at GBX 479.65 ($6.24) on Monday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The company has a market cap of £97.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 517.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 451.95.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.66), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($284,429.65).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

