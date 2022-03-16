Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 5,790 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
T stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.
Several brokerages recently commented on T. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
