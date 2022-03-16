Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia Sells 100,000 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 61.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HDSN. Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

