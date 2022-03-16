Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 1,460 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

