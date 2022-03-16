Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 550 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

