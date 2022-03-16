I/O Coin Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $34.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,461,520 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

