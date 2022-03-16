IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Set at C$17.50 by Raymond James

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) received a C$17.50 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBG. TD Securities increased their target price on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$14.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$9.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.36 million and a PE ratio of 21.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.76.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

