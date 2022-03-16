IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.12 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 562,791 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.38. 4,175,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,374. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

